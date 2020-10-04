Larry N. Browning, 75 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his home.

Larry was born in Locust Grove, Ohio, on Nov. 18, 1944, the son of the late William Harold and Opal (Swayne) Browning. Larry worked as a construction operator and belonged to the International Union Operating Engineers, Local #18.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and by a grandchild. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sheila (Allen) Browning, whom he married on Sept. 4, 1964. He also leaves behind a son, Neal (Staci) Browning of Peebles; and three daughters, Melissa Browning, Becky Browning, and Sami Browning, all of Peebles. Larry is also survived by two brothers, Gary Browning and Danny Browning, both of Peebles; and three sisters, Regina Jakab of West Union, Deborah Wyatt of Atlanta Georgia, and Teressa Shoemaker of West Union, as well as nine grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

