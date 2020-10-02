By Mark Carpenter-

The Manchester-Peebles football game, scheduled for Oct. 2 at Veterans Stadium, was cancelled after an unidentified Greyhound player tested positive for COVID-19.

The news of the positive test came late on Thursday afternoon and school administrators immediately went into protocol mode.

“Once I heard about the positive test, I immediately contacted Dr. Hablitzel at the Health Department to discuss our known protocols,” said MLSD Superintendent Brian Rau. “I then contacted Mrs. McClanahan (Athletic Director) and Mrs. Pollock (HS Principal) so they could begin the contact tracing. Once I received the names of the close contacts (within six feet for 15 minutes), I emailed those names to Dr. Hablitzel.”

“On Friday morning, we released a statement regarding our positive case via email to staff, parents and posted the information on our website (www.mlsd.us). I also posted the number of quarantines we have in the district on the website.”

According to Rau, the district has 42 students and three staff members under quarantine, and that number does include the entire football squad and coaching staff.

According to the Adams County Health Department, those students and staff must quarantine for the full 14 days, regardless of any negative tests.

Unfortunately for the Greyhound football team, they are scheduled to participate in the first playoff game in school history on Friday, Oct. 8 at Lockland High School. As of this writing, the status of that game had not been determined but it was “in jeopardy.”