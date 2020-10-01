By Ashley McCarty-

In this weeks edition of “Unsung Heroes,” we delve into the unsanitary and undervalued role of trash service with Junior Shiveley of McNeilan Trash Removal.

McNeilan Trash Removal was established in 1956 by Lawrence McNeilan and has been serving the community for 64 years. Of those 64 lucrative years, Shiveley has been with the company for 24 of them.

A few years prior to the start of his longstanding career with McNeilan Trash Removal, Shiveley was originally recruited to work on the back of the trash truck.

“Lawrence asked me if I would start working on the back of the truck. So, I started working on the back of the truck, slinging in garbage,” said Shiveley.

In 1995, Shiveley was involved in a car accident, preventing him from continuing his role with McNeilan Trash Removal.

“I wasn’t able to be on the back of the truck anymore. So, I started working at Barry’s Chevrolet in the body shop for seven years, then I went to work construction. When I got laid off in construction, I started selling cars, and then Teresa McNeilan called me up and said ‘DSad wants to know if you want to start driving for him.’ I said, yeah, ‘When?’ She said tonight. I’ve been doing it for 24 years now,” said Shiveley.

A typical day in trash service starts in the early hours of the morning, from midnight to 4 a.m., and can be 12 or more hours. The longest route is on Tuesday, said Shiveley.

“On Tuesdays, we’re out about 12 to 14 hours. We start at like 4 a.m, and we’re not back until it’s done. It could be later on that night. We start in West Union, and we’re in Jacktown, Peebles, Seaman, Winchester, Cherry Fork; we’re clear into Decatur and Russellville. I’m not sure on miles, but I know we put a lot in,” said Shiveley.

Not only do trash service workers endure long hours, their job also has its share of imperilment.

“We have to worry about the traffic. People try to get around us quick. We were hit down in Bentonville, luckily nobody was hurt, but somebody ran underneath the back of the truck. That’s been 15 years ago. As far as sanitary goes, we have to watch what we’re picking up due to needles, any hazmat stuff; we’re not allowed to take it, but people try to hide it. So we’ve got to watch out for that. Anything poison, anything like that, because we put our life out on the line for everybody out there. I just wish people had more respect for us out there than what they do,” said Shiveley.

Shiveley has gained a plethora of experiences, both good and bad, during his time at McNeilan Trash Removal. He shared that one of the grossest things he’s ever experienced is picking up thawed meat after a deep freezer goes down.

“We try to keep our community clean and trash free, and try to keep the wildlife out of garbage. We run into that quite a bit, animals tearing up garbage. It’s really important to us. We try to be on a time schedule, but we do have trucks that break down, and that might put us a little bit behind, maybe a day behind. If there’s garbage scattered around their cans, we’ll pick it up. We try to keep the community nice and clean and keep people happy. We do everything we can to do that,” said Shiveley.

McNeilan Trash Removal currently services Adams and Brown Counties in Ohio, and parts of Mason County in Kentucky.