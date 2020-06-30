May 22, 2020

Civil Division

Phillip Stapleton vs The Dayton Power & Light Co., Judgment Entry: Agreed order extending deadline for defendant the Dayton Power and Light Company to respond to Plaintiff’s motion to compel. (The Court that the parties have agreed to extend the deadline for DP & L to respond to Plaintiffs motion to compel until May 22, 2020.)

Lisa L. Bevens vs H & G Nursing Homes Inc, Judgment Entry: Dismissal Entry Filed. (Case settled and dismissed with prejudice by agreement of the parties)

Lendmark Financial Services vs Timothy E. Parker, Judgment Entry: Agreed Judgment Entry Filed. (It is hereby ordered and adjudged that Plaintiff recover and have Judgment against Defendant in the sum of $1,292.94 plus costs constituting $300 as of this date.)

Criminal Division

State of Ohio vs Jimmy Neu, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Upon consideration thereof, The Court finds the motion not well taken, and the same is hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Kelly Minton, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the defendants motion for judicial release not well taken and is hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Darin Pribble, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the Defendants motion for judicial release not well taken and hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Andrew Hughes, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the defendants motion for judicial release not well taken and is hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs April Schroeder, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the defendants motion to perform Community Service hours towards Court costs and fines well taken. Defendant has worked 84 hours, It is ordered that the defendant be given credit for the rate of $8.70 per hour to be applied toward Court Costs and fines.)

State of Ohio vs Jessica Waldron, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the defendants motion for judicial release not well taken and hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Harold Cramer, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the defendants motion for judicial release not well taken and hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Christopher Bertram, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the motion not well taken, and the same is hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Ian Chase Edmisten, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the motion not well taken, and the same is hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Matthew Ray Morgan, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the motion not well taken and is hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Ashley Michael, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the motion not well taken, and the same is hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Sonya Couch, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (O.R. Bond is revoked and reverts to $10,000 CA/SU)

State of Ohio vs Brandon Layne, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine & marijuana, or bond revoked & reverts to $15,000 CA/SU, Defendant placed in the custody of the ACSO, Sentencing hearing set for PM.)

State of Ohio vs Brandon Layne, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on Sentencing, Count 001 Defendant convicted of burglary, F3, Sentenced to 2 yrs prison; mandatory 3 yrs PRC; 45 days credit; $550 Restitution to Victim David Cox; shall submit DNA testing 5/14/20 at 1:30 p.m.

State of Ohio vs Christian Bradford, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant is competent to stand trial and did not meet the NGRI criteria; plea hearing set for 5/23/2020 at 1:30 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Angelo Kennedy, Judgment Entry: Plea of guilty, Judgment Entry of guilty filed. (Defendant plead guilty to, arson, F4; Sentencing set for 5/29/20 at 12 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Spencer Loy, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Capias issued for failure to appear for final pretrial, Due to Covid-19 pandemic the Court requests the ACSO to wait until after 6/15/20 for the arrest.)

Domestic Relations Division

Heather Alexander vs Robert Alexander, Judgment Entry: Magistrates Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Robert Alexander shall appear for hearing on 7/9/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Chrystal D. Strunk vs David L. Strunk, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter before Court upon motion to transfer futures balance, It is therefore ordered that the future balance is transferred to an arrearage balance)

Rose M. Hoffer vs Travis L. Hoffer, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before for review, Obligor appeared, Travis Hoffer is hereby found in contempt, Travis Hoffer shall appear for hearing on 7/9/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Jessica M. Leonard vs Cameron H. Leonard, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Parties reached agreement on a temporary order, Counsel for father shall prepare an agreed entry and submit to Court by 5/26/2020 at 4 p.m., Case is set for hearing on all pending motions on 9/21/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Amanda Hayslip vs John L. Hayslip Jr, Judgment Entry: Qualified Domestic Relations Order Filed.

Gary Hoop vs Angela Hoop, Judgment Entry: Decree of divorce, Final appealable order filed. (Divorce granted to both.)

Joanne Lee Wait vs Eric Lynn Wait, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court pursuante to the summons and motion to show cause/hold in contempt filed by plaintiff, motion is rejected.)

Shari Stapleton vs David Stapleton, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (Upon good cause shown by Counsel for the defendant, Court hereby grants the motion for leave to file the answer to the complaint out of time)

Jalynn Hillger vs Matthew A. Hillger, Judgment Entry: Motion and Entry for appearance by audio/video for hearing filed. (Pretrial scheduling hearing on 6/12/2020 at 11:30 a.m., Plaintiff will appear by audio/video at Attorney’s office)

May 29, 2020

Civil Cases

21st Mortgage Corporation vs Robert H. Ollendick, Action: Foreclosures

Civil Division

National Bank Of Adams County vs Richard G. Heater, Judgment Entry: Dismissal Entry Filed.

David A. Schmidt vs Stephanie McCloud Adm, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Matter set for hearing on 7/20/20 at 8:30 a.m., If Entry is received before that date, Hearing vacated. All Counsel attend.

Benjamin J. McCann vs Guy R. Webb, Judgment Entry: Case scheduling order filed. (Final pre-trial on 7/27/20 and trial to the Court on 8/20 and 8/21/20.)

Estate Of Willard Dean Lowe vs Estate of David E. Michael, Judgment Entry: Entry for default Judgment filed. (It is hereby ordered that the Plaintiff is granted Judgment against the defendants claim to the land installment contract.)

Shawn R. Simmers vs Adams County Auditor, Judgment Entry: Telephone Conference Notice, Telephone conference checklist filed. (Telephone conference on 6/24/2020 at 12:30 p.m.)

National Bank Of Adams County vs Richard L. Davis Jr, Judgment Entry: Order of referral to mediation and notice filed. (Mediation set for 8/7/20 at 9 a.m.)

Discover Bank vs Cheryl Smitson, Judgment Entry: Telephone Conference Notice, Telephone Conference Checklist (Telephone Conference on 6/26/20 at 12 p.m.)

Deneen Revel Garner vs State Farm Mutual Automobile, Judgment Entry: Telephone Conference Notice, Telephone Conference Checklist, (Telephone Conference on 6/24/20 at 12 p.m.)

Discover Bank vs Gina R. Luschek, Judgment Entry: Telephone Conference Notice, Telephone Conference Checklist Filed. (Telephone Conference on 6/26/20 at 12:30 p.m.)

Adams County Board Of Health vs Brush Creek Motor Sports Compl, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (Amendments shall be ordered to allow drivers from other States, Concessions permitted, Up to 10 people per pit, with the previous 4 now void, “Top of the Hill” view shall be permitted, Sheriff shall be present to enforce at defendants cost, is now Voi)

Criminal Division

State of Ohio vs Brevan Wallace, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (It is ordered that the ODRC grant the Defendant Brevan Wallace credit for the additional 27 days)

State of Ohio vs Kathy Burke, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Court has no jurisdiction regarding name change)

State of Ohio vs Frankie Blevins, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. Defendant is sentenced to two years Community Control, 250 Hours Community Service, $375 Fine, Secure Employment, Treatment, 2 years license suspension, self quarantine)

State of Ohio vs Tonya Moore, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendants motion for judicial release is not well taken and hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Jenrick Feltner, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. Motion for judicial release is not well taken and hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Nicole Wilson, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendants motion for judicial release is not well taken and hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Israel Shiveley, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Matter before Court on defendant’s motion for judicial release, upon review it is hereby ordered that the defendant’s motion for judicial is hereby denied, As statutorily prohibited)

State of Ohio vs Michael Crites, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendants motion for judicial release is not well taken and hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Robert James Conant, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant is given until filed notice of expemted collection)

State of Ohio vs Anthony Knott Jr, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Matter before Court for purposes of a change of plea, At the time for the factual basis the defendant was unable to provide the Court with information which would allow the Court to accept the defendant’s plea of guilt, Court orders this Case rescheduled for trial, matter is rescheduled for trial on 9/8 and 9/9/2020 at 9 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs William Buschard Jr, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant $30,000 O.R. Bond is revoked and reverts to Cash/Surety.)

Domestic Relations Division

Adrienne White, West Union vs Dustyn White, Georgetown, OH, Action: Support Enforcement/Modification with children

Sandra Y. Hall vs Ned A. Hall, Judgment Entry: Clerk’s Error

Jonathan L. Tong vs Alysia Tong, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Alysia Tong shall appear for hearing on 7/16/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Amanda D. Fuller vs Jeremy J. Fuller, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Jeremy Fuller shall appear for hearing on 7/16/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Brandi Washburn vs Josh Washburn, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review Filed. (Josh Washburn shall appear for hearing on 7/16/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Sarah Easterling vs Darrell P. Easterling, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (No further hearings will be scheduled.)

Ashley Buckamneer vs Anthony Buckamneer, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Anthony Buckamneer shall appear for hearing on 7/16/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Elisa M. Hall vs Joshua R. Hall, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (Upon motion of Plaintiff/Mother and for good cause shown, The motion is scheduled for 7/1/2020 at 2 p.m.)

Kristy Joo vs William Joo, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review Filed. (William Joo shall appear for hearing on 7/9/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Randall Hayslip vs Amanda Hayslip, Judgment Entry: Motion and Entry for appearance by audio/video for hearing filed. (Pretrial on 6/3/3030 at 9 a.m.)

Brooke Tolle vs Jacob Tolle, Judgment Entry: Decree of Divorce Filed. (Divorce granted to both)

Brooke Tolle vs Jacob Tolle, Judgment Entry: Decree of shared parenting filed.

Virginia Whitley vs Jerald Whitley, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Pre-trial scheduled for 8/4/2020 at 3 p.m. before Judge Clark, if parties reach agreement on all contested issues prior to the pre-trial, they may contact court for an earlier date)

Jason Arnett vs Sara Arnett, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Pre-trial/Final hearing is scheduled for 7/7/2020 at 1:30 p.m.)

Elizabeth Blythe vs James Blythe, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of Continuance filed. (Case before Court for dissolution, Neither party has yet submitted the required certificate of completion of the parenting seminar, Case is continued for dissolution to 6/22/2020 at 11 a.m.)

Adrienne F. White vs Dustyn M. White, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter before Court upon application for adoption and journalization of administrative orders, It is therefore ordered that the administrative order for child support and medical support a copy of which is attached, is approved and adopted by the Court and made an order of this Court as fully if rewritten herein)