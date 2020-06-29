Sylvia (Eileen) Hines, 83 of Peebles, Ohio Passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at her residence. She was born Jan. 22, 1937 in West Union, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry E. and Ethel A. Cooper; her husband William C. Hines; one son, Ronald A. Hines; nine sisters and brothers, Maurice, Robert, Christine, Eugene, Everett, Howard, Clara Ruth, Charles, and Mary Pearl.

After graduating high school, Eileen moved to Cincinnati and went to college, met the love of her life and married on May 29, 1967, and had five children. She became widowed at the age of 35. She was always there for her kids in time and need. She worked for the IRS for five years and 20 plus years cleaning homes. She retired at the age of 72. Her last four years she battled dementia and several heath issues. She will be missed by many.

Eileen is survived by her son, William C. Jr. (Debbie) Hines of Cincinnati; daughter Donna (Scotty) Scott of Cincinnati; daughter Elizabeth (Betty) Bryant of Peebles, Ohio; and son Jeffery L. Hines of Williamsburg; 13 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She also leaves a sister, June (Bill) Copher of West Union; a brother, Bill (Maxine) Copper of West Union; some cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Bill Cooper officiating. Burial will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Baltimore Pike Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the funeral from 3-5 p.m.

