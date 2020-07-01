Rudy Dale Seaman, age 74 years, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Rudy was born March 19, 1946 in West Union, Ohio to the late Elsie Piatt. Besides his mother, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Helen Call.

Mr. Seaman was a recipient of the Purple Heart while serving with the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his son, Denver Seaman of West Union, Ohio; brother, Richard Piatt; three grandchildren ,and nieces and nephews.

Mr. Seaman is to be cremated and there will be no services at this time.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Rudy’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.