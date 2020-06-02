Bonnie Sue (Davenport) Thomas, 76 years, of Peebles, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at her residence.

Bonnie was born on March 13, 1944, in Bandy, Virginia, the daughter of the late Lacy William and Lilly (Roberts) Holbrook. Bonnie worked as a real estate agent and as a home health care aide. She attended the Union Hill Church, in Peebles.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by both her first husband, Wilbur Davenport, who passed in 1981; and her second husband, Gene Thomas, who passed in 2002. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lorraine Schulte; four brothers, Zonnie Holbrook, Lacy Holbrook, Jr., Robert Holbrook, and Sam Holbrook; and two sisters, Augustine Ross and Rita Holbrook.

Bonnie is survived by a son, Bill (Silvia) Davenport of Winchester; and three daughters, Patricia (Michael) Montgomery of Peebles, Donna Sue (Ralph) Mullins of Pikeville, Kentucky; and Sherry (Steve) Stratton of Peebles. Bonnie also leaves a brother, Eugene (Shari) Holbrook of Seaman; three sisters, Ina (Sam) Cluxton of Cherry Fork, Wilma Holbrook of Peebles, and Linda (Dennis) Ward of Peebles; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Dennis Ward. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects on from 11 a.m.- to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, prior to the funeral service, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

