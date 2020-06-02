Walter Joel Yeager, Jr., age 77 of West Union, Ohio, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Adams County Manor. He was born Dec. 18, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Joel Yeager Sr. and Catherine Yeager, and one son, Scott Yeager.

Walter is survived by wife, Catherine Jane (Spickard) Yeager of West Union; one son, Mark Yeager (Niela) of West Union; one sister, Betty Colaprete of Pennsylvania; one granddaughter, Maisy Yeager of West Union; and one grandson, Owen Yeager of West Union

He was an Industrial Electrician for Dayton Power and Light (D.P. & L.), at the Stuart Plant and Killen Plant in Adams County for 30 years. He was a former employee of U.S.E.C. in Portsmouth and K25 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

He was a member of the West Union Life Squad for eight years and a coach for the West Union Pee Wee Football League in the 1970’s.

He is a United States Army veteran and served during the Vietnam Era.

The visitation is 4 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral service is at 7 pm, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The Adams County Honor Guard will perform a military service outside the Lafferty Funeral Home.

Walter will be cremated following the service.

