Richard Dale Smiley, 68 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence.

Dale was born in Seaman, Ohio, on May 30, 1952, the son of James Gerald and Melissa June (Williamson) Smiley. Dale worked as a lifelong dairy farmer. He also worked with the Seaman Fall Festival and served as a trustee for the Tranquility Cemetery. He attended the Belfast United Methodist Church.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Palmer) Smiley, whom he married Aug. 31, 1973. Dale is survived by his four daughters, Katie (Glen, Jr.) Ragan of Winchester, Diane (Chris) Daniels of Russellville, Michelle (Adam) Wheeler of West Union, and Melissa (Chris) Powell of Seaman. Dale also leaves behind a brother, James Smiley of Mt. Orab, and a sister, Mary Ethel Smiley of Seaman. He will be sadly missed by his 10 grandchildren, Allison, Ethan, Dillon, Natalie, Morgan, Jacob, Haylee, Hunter, Wyatt, and Brooklyn.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by John Waugh. Burial will follow in the Tranquility Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects on from 4: – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel.

