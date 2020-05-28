By Austin Rust-

On March 5, Kingfisher Development LLC filed a complaint with the Adams County Board of Revision against the valuation of real property at the J.M. Stuart and Killen power plants, which the company purchased Dec. 20, 2019 from Dayton Power & Light (DP&L). Currently, the property’s market value is $158,345,100, and its taxable value is $55,420,790. The company now seeks to reduce these values by $146,067,500 (market) and $51,123,630 (taxable) – or about 92% – which could result in a total loss of nearly $2 million in tax revenue for county entities.

Adams County Auditor David Gifford explained that county entities or departments which stand to be affected by this decision are: the Adams County General Fund, the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DD), Ambulance/Emergency Medical Services, Childrens’ Services, the Adams County Board of Health, the Adams County Public Library, Senior Citizens Services, 9-1-1 Systems, Monroe Township, Sprigg Township, and Manchester Local School District.

If the total reduction amount is granted, annual losses (for Tax Year 2019) would be:

• Adams County General Fund – $199,382

• Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities – $76,412

• Ambulance / Emergency Medical Services – $102,247

• Adams County Children’s Services – $102,247

• Adams County Board of Health – $25,561

• Adams County Public Library – $51,123

• Senior Citizens Services – $35,786

• 9-1-1 Systems – $61,348

• Monroe Township – $40,383

• Sprigg Township – $36,577

• Manchester Local School District – $1,175,841

Altogether, this would equate to a total of $1,906,907 in tax revenue lost for the 2019 tax year. On April 30, the Manchester Local School District, which stands to lose the most tax revenue from this change, filed a counter-complaint on the same property (the J.M. Stuart and Killen stations) asking for no change in market or taxable value. No other county entities or departments filed a counter-complaint, Auditor Gifford explained, but Adams County has hired legal representation (through its General Fund) in the event that this case moves to the Ohio Board of Tax Appeals.

Thus far, the Adams County Board of Revision has not heard Kingfisher Development LLC’s complaint. It is being processed for a hearing in June, if all parties are available.

According to the Adams County Auditor’s website, Auditor David Gifford is the Secretary of the Adams County Board of Revision, which also includes Treasurer Lisa Newman and President of the Board of Commissioners Ty Pell. The Board of Revision rules on property assessments prior to issuance of the real estate tax list and hears property valuation complaints, the site explains.