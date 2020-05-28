By Austin Rust-

Many businesses have now reopened – or will reopen in the weeks ahead – under the state’s Responsible RestartOhio plan, which requires mandatory safety measures and restrictions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. It remains to be seen, however, how prior business closures from mid-March to May impacted local tax revenues that fund county operations, and what the ongoing pandemic’s economic impact will be to Adams County.

In email correspondence with The People’s Defender, Adams County Auditor David Gifford explained that as of mid-May, the COVID-19 Pandemic has had little to no effect on Adams County’s government financial status. The county could face a potential loss in revenue as it moves into the months ahead, however, because the payments received from local taxes (i.e., sales tax, gas tax, casino tax, etc.) may be lower as a result of the pandemic and shutdown.

Adams County has not yet received its sales tax payments from consumer purchases made in March, Mr. Gifford explained, because the payments come two months behind. In other words, the latest sales tax payments (received in April) were for consumer purchases made in February. Sales tax payments for March should come this month, and April’s payments will come in June.

These later sales tax payments will reflect the initial impact of the pandemic and public health orders resulting from it, which lessened opportunities for consumer spending, and future sales tax payments are expected to show a slow recovery in spending as businesses begin to reopen.

“As businesses reopen, revenue should increase,” Mr. Gifford explained. “However, there are still too many unknowns to estimate, predict, or project the (size of this) economic recovery.”

The Adams County Commissioners are monitoring the situation, Mr. Gifford continued. They have considered plans to reduce current and/or future expenditures, but thus far, they have not decided to make any reductions. The Commissioners continue to meet each Monday at 9 a.m.

“The overall outlook for Adams County’s finances is stable in the months ahead,” Mr. Gifford concluded. “However, it may take years to determine the pandemic’s true economic impact.”