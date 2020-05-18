Junior J. Allen, 84 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital, in Cincinnati.

Junior was born in Cookeville, Tennessee, on Aug. 16, 1935, the son of the late Daniel and Effie (Bean) Allen. Junior worked as an auto worker for the Chrysler Corporation.

In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by his wife, Janice (Shearer) Allen, who passed on Oct. 6, 2009. Junior is survived by his three sons, Jr. (Louise) Allen of Centerville, Rex (Marlene) Allen of Seaman, and Terry Allen of Miamisburg; and by his four daughters, Ruth Tipton of Seaman, Ruby (John) Carroll of Dayton, Rhonda (Skip) Ornduff of Carlisle, Ohio, and Rose (Steve) Stevens of Miamisburg.

Junior also leaves behind a brother, Roy Allen, of La Vergne, Tennessee. He will be sadly missed by his 19 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchild.

Funeral services, officiated by Jesse Disher, will be held at the Tranquility Full Gospel Tabernacle, at 1 p.m.on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Burial will follow the service at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery in Seaman. Friends and family may pay their respects from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.