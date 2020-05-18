Adams County reports first COVID-19 death

From the Adams County Health Department (May 18, 2020)

West Union, Ohio) The Adams County Health Department sadly reports that a member of our community has died from complications of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). This is Adams County’s first death related to the pandemic that has changed the world in recent months.

The individual was an 84-year-old man with chronic health problems who died in an area hospital. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. No further information about this individual will be released.

While unfortunate, this event in not unexpected. It serves as a reminder that COVID-19 can be a serious illness and we all share in the responsibility to limit the spread of the new coronavirus throughout the community. Maintaining proper social distancing from others, wearing face coverings when in public, and adhering to proper hand hygiene are ways to protect not only yourself, but members of your community. Shopping and running errands for those at higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness—people 65 years of age and older and those with chronic health problems—is another way you can help.

Accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 is available online at coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling the Adams County Health Department at (937) 544-5547.