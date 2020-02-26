Joseph “Joe” West, age 80, of Lynx, Ohio, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union. He was born March 12, 1939 in Marion, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by parents, Gus Joseph West and Alma Irene (Condrey) West; wife, Bonnie Belle (Blevins) West; daughter, Christina Sue West; infant son, Matthew David West; brothers: Hoyt and Lee West; and sister Peggy Hamilton.

Joe is survived by one son, Joey West of Lynx, Ohio; three daughters, Brenda (Thayl) Zohner of Orlando, Florida, Carolyne West of Marion, North Carolin, and Jo Ann (Troy) Evans of Lynx; seven grandchildren, Daniel Zohner, Brian Zohner, Katie Smejkal, Taylor Turgeon, Joelle Box, Dodge Evans, and Annabelle Evans; sister, Linda (William) Howard; 11 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, please take a child to church to learn about Jesus.

The funeral service is Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The interment was Thursday at the East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.