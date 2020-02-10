Holly J. Carter, 51 years of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at her residence.

Holly was born in Georgetown, Ohio, on Dec. 14, 1968, the daughter of Barbara Alexander and the late John Alexander.

Holly was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Carter, whom she married on Dec. 18, 1999, her son, Shane Greiner, and her mother, Barbara Alexander, all of Seaman. She is also survived by a brother, Johnny Alexander of West Union and by a sister, Jackie Alexander, as well as three nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Phil Fulton. Friends and family may pay their respects during visiting hours on Friday from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mt. Leigh Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel.