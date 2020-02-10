Marilyn V. Knauff, age 85, of Peebles, Ohio, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. She was born Sept. 13, 1934 in West Union. She was preceded in death by her parents, James H. Shell and Mary B. (West) Shell; husband, Walter G. “Shorty” Knauff; brother, James H. Shell, Jr. and brother-in-law, Hubert “Red” Knauff.

Marilyn is survived by five daughters: Michele (Mike) Wilson of Dandridge, Tennessee, Kathy (Robin Lunsford) Knauff of Peebles, Kris (Mike) Brown of Peebles, Trish (Jim) Fraley of Peebles, and Julie (Tim) Mislansky of West Chester; nine grandchildren: Jarred Wilson, Adam Wilson, Christopher Brown, Josh (Heather) Brown, Johanna Fraley, Jessica (Josh) Johnson, Kamryn (Max) Craft, Joseph Mislansky, and Mary Mislansky; four great grandchildren: Jaxon Wilson, Payton Johnson, Bo Johnson, and Kanon Craft; one nephew, Gary Shell of Cincinnati; one niece, Dewilda Little of Cincinnati and a special friend, Angie Raynard of Peebles.

Memorial donations may be made to the Peebles Public Library, 157 High Street, Peebles, Ohio 45660.

The visitation is Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union and Friday from noon- 1 p.m. at the West Union Presbyterian Church.

The funeral is Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the West Union Presbyterian Church under the direction of the Lafferty Funeral Home. Reverend Dr. David Sugarbaker will officiate. The interment is Friday at West Union Cemetery.