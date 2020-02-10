Wanda E. McCarty, age 78 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Ky. Wanda was born June 14, 1941 in Hazard, Ky. to the late James and Melissa (Feltner) Stacey.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Schmidt and Loraine Curtis, and one brother Frances (Frank) Stacey.

Wanda graduated from West Union High School class of 1960. She retired from the Heather Green Nursing Center in Xenia, Ohio and attended the Beasley Fork Christian Union Church.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Clarence McCarty of West Union, Ohio; one son, Fred McCarty of West Union, Ohio; four sisters, Lois Isaac of Peebles, Ohio, Jessie (Paulette) Stacey-Cottril of Cecilia, Ky., Phyllis Stacey of Rarden, Ohio, and Sadie Sue Wilson of Cincinnati, Ohio; three brothers, James Stacey Jr. of Morning View, Ky., Dennis Stacey of Pheonix, Az., and Larry Wayne Stacey of Crittenden, Ky.; granddaughter Kayla McCarty and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Donald McCarty officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the Beasley Fork Christian Union Church.

