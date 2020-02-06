By Austin Rust-

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visited the North Adams Public Library in Seaman to announce the launch of the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library (OGIL) program in Adams County. Through this program, all children in Adams County from birth to the age of five are eligible to receive a new book in the mail each month, free of charge, until their fifth birthday. Enrollment can be completed online, at all Adams County Public Library branches, or by mail.

At the official launch of the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library program in Adams County, First Lady DeWine read two of her favorite books – “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “Baking Day at Grandma’s” – to local children. A press conference was held afterward, and First Lady DeWine was introduced by Pastor Mike Parks of Church 180.

“Fran DeWine is a committed advocate for Ohio’s children,” said Parks. “She is a champion for kids’ nutrition, and cooking together as a family. As First Lady, (Mrs. DeWine) is also fiercely passionate about improving childrens’ literacy by spearheading the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library. As a mother of eight and grandmother to 24, she has seen first-hand the power of books to change a child’s life and set them up for success.”

“Today I encourage every parent in Adams County to register their children for the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library,” said First Lady DeWine. “Reading is one of the single most important things we can do to prepare children for success in the classroom and beyond, and this program puts a new book in the hands of Ohio’s youngest children each month at no cost to their families. I look forward to the day.. when this program is available in all 88 Ohio counties.”

Research has shown that book ownership can be a predictor of future academic success. In fact, studies have found that children with just 25 books in their home were more likely to complete an additional two years of education, according to the official press release on this event.

These high-quality, age-appropriate books are provided through a partnership between the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. A full list of books that children will receive can be found on the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library website. Notably, a certain percentage of books in each yearly list are educational, with some written in both English and Spanish, for example, and others containing fun food recipes, activity ideas, and more.

According to the official press release, “the (OGIL) is working to ensure children in all 88 of Ohio’s counties can enroll in (OGIL) in 2020 by providing a dollar-for-dollar funding match with each county that opens OGIL to its residents. The Ohio General Assembly committed $5 million to OGIL in the state fiscal year 2020-2021 budget.”

It was noted that the program could not have launched in Adams County without the support of its local partners including Leadership Adams, the Adams County Public Libraries, Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DD), Wilson Worthy Poor Fund, Manchester Local School District, and Adams County Ohio Valley School District. Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine thanked these local partners for their support.

“I believe wholeheartedly that reading is the foundation for all success in life,” said Nick Slone, Adams County Public Library Executive Director. “We’re so excited about this initiative, and thankful for the opportunity to be involved. The Adams County Public Library and Leadership Adams are fully committed to the growth, development and enrichment of all Adams County children.” Leadership Adams President Mike Pell spoke last, confirming Leadership Adams’ commitment to OGIL and stressing the importance of early literacy in inspiring young minds.

Adams County Commissioners Barbara Moore and Diane Ward, Adams County Public Library Board Members Nicholas Slone (the Director), Phil Rhonemus, Doug McClellan, Alan Foster, and David Hook, and Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities members Lizabeth Lafferty (Superintendent), Vicki Brady, and Sarene Bellamy were in attendance for this announcement.

Also present were Manchester Local School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Rau, Adams County Ohio Valley School District Board of Education Members Richard Seas (Superintendent), Judy Campbell, Charlie Bess, and Gay Lynn Shipley, Leadership Adams Board of Directors members Mike Parks, Mike Pell, Dane Clark, Chris Johnson, John Condon, and Don Bowles, Adams County Engineer David Hook, Adams County Prosecutor David Kelley, Adams County Auditor David Gifford, and Adams County Clerk of Courts Larry Heller, and Adams County Job & Family Services Director Angela Richmond.

Enrollment can be completed online at https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/OHADAMS/, at all Adams County Public Library branches, or by mail. Physical forms can also be found at Adams County Job & Family Services, Children Services, and Adams County Board of DD.