The late season struggles continued this week for the West Union Dragons varsity boys basketball squad as they dropped their sixth game in their last seven outings, traveling to Ripley on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and being handed a 73-57 defeat by the host Blue Jays. The loss dropped the Dragons to 7-12 for they year, 2-9 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.

In the loss at Ripley, the Dragons did have three players in double figures, led by Cameron Campbell’s 20 points. with Zane Kingsolver adding 15 and Brycen Staten 10, but it was not enough to overcome the Jays, who led at every quarter stop.

The Blue Jays led 14-9 after the first quarter, and extended that advantage to 36-25 by halftime. Despite three buckets by Campbell in the third quarter, the Dragons continued to see their deficit grow and after three trailed by a score of 58-42. All the Blue Jays had to do in the final eight minutes was just hang on and getting scoring from five different players, the home team coasted in with the 16-point triumph, improving their mark to 7-4 in SHAC action.

The Dragons have three regular season games remaining, two of them will be conference affairs, Friday, Feb. 7 at home with Fairfield and Friday, Feb. 14 at home with Whiteoak. Sandwiched in between will be a Tuesday, Feb. 11 non-conference contest at Western Latham.

West Union

9 16 17 15 –57

Ripley

14 22 22 15 –73

W. Union (57): Jones 1 0-0 3, Staten 4 1-1 10, Blanton 3 0-0 7, Gibson 1 0-0 2, Campbell 8 2-2 20, Kingsolver 5 5-5 15, Team 22 8-8 57.

Ripley (73): Ellis 2 0-0 4, Royal 9 4-4 24, Whaley 8 1-1 17, Germann 3 0-0 8, P. Fyffe 4 0-0 10, Bennington 1 0-0 2, G. Fyffe 4 0-0 8, Team 31 5-5 73.

Three-Point Goals:

W. Union (5)- Jones 1, Staten 1, Blanton 1, Campbell 2

Ripley (6)- Royal 2, Germann 2, P. Fyffe 2