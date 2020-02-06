By Mark Carpenter-

The 2019-20 season won’t go down as one of the more memorable ones for the Manchester High School boys basketball program, but give credit to the young Greyhounds for battling until the end. After suffering a number of lopsided losses in succession, the Hounds traveled to Felicity High School on Saturday, Feb. 1 to face the Cardinals from the SBAAC in a non-conference match up. The blue and gold turned in one of their best efforts of the season, a furious late rally falling just short as the Cardinals came out on top by a final count of 65-60.

The loss dropped the Greyhounds to 1-18 on the season, but their bright spot all year has been the play of sophomore Isaiah Scott and even in a loss, Scott was on fire Saturday night, torching the nets at Felicity for a game-high 36 points, a total that included a quartet of three-point goals plus a 9 for 11 performance from the free throw line.

In fact, Scott got the Hounds off to a good start at Felicity with a three-point goal on the first offensive possession of the night, only to see that answered by the Cards going long distance back to back, Dylan Kidd and Steven Jones doing the honors. That began a 9-0 run for the home team, but the Hounds pulled back within one on a bucket by Scott and a three-pointer from Cade Colvin. The Hounds put together their own 9-0 spurt, with Scott getting two more from beyond the arc and point guard Declan Huron adding a trey of his own and the visitors led 17-13. Felicity got the final bucket of the first quarter which ended with Manchester holding a two-point advantage.

Scott opened the second period with a pair of free throws, but the Cardinals answered with a 9-0 run, highlighted by a Bryce Reeves three-pointer, to reclaim the lead at 24-19. The game of back and forth continued as the Greyhounds went on a 6-0 run, all the points coming from Scott, to move back up by one point with 4:02 left in the first half.

The Cardinals came back to take a 30-27 lead on a basket by Logan Moore and another Colvin trey tied the score, but a three from Felicity’s Carson Crozier put the home team back on top and a bucket by Huron sent the two sides to the intermission with the Cards nursing a slim 33-32 advantage.

The Hounds hopped back in front with a Scott triple on their first possession of the third stanza and the two teams swapped the lead back and forth for the next six minutes. Five consecutive points by Scott gave the Hounds a 46-42 lead with 1:22 left in the third but right back came the Cards, a three-pointer by Reeves and a bucket by Garrett Taulbee putting the home team in front 47-46 headed into what turned out to be a very interesting final eight minutes of play.

The fourth quarter started on a very down note for the Greyhounds as the Cardinals caught fire and scored the first eight points to open up their biggest lead of the game to that point at 55-46. With 1:25 to play in the contest, it looked like the Cards had things well in hand when a basket by Crozier gave them a double digit margin at 61-51, but no one told the Hounds that the game was over.

An NBA length three-pointer by Colvin began a furious Manchester comeback. Two free throws by Brayden Young were followed by a stick back by Scott that cut the Felicity lead to 61-58 with 26.6 seconds to play. The Hounds’ defense then force a five-second call but the offense didn’t capitalize when Colvin missed a potential game-tying three-point attempt. After yet another Cardinal turnover, a layup by Manchester’s Logan Bell made it a one-point game with 16 seconds to go, a lot of action being crammed into a short amount of scoreboard time.

Crozier was fouled and hit both shots from the line to make it 63-60 and after Scott missed on the other end, Bell was whistled for an intentional foul with 3.4 ticks left and the two free throws from Crozier final wrapped up an exciting five-point win for the home team.

The scrappy Greyhounds were led by Scott’s big 36-point outing, with Cade Colvin adding 9, all from three-point range, and Declan Huron 7. The Cards were paced by 24 points from Carson Crozier with Bryce Reeves also hitting double figures with 10.

The Hounds were scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday night but a home game with Sciotoville East was cancelled so the next Manchester outing will be a Southern Hills Athletic Conference trip to Peebles on Friday, Feb. 7 and then a conference battle at Whiteoak on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Manchester

17 15 14 14 —60

Felicity

15 18 14 18 —65

Manchester (60): Young 2 2-2 6, Huron 3 0-2 7, Colvin 3 0-0 9, Bell 1 0-2 2, Scott 9 9-11 36, Team 18 11-17 60.

Felicity (65): Kidd 1 0-2 3, Crozier 7 9-11 24, Jones 2 4-4 9, Moore 1 0-0 2, Liming 4 1-1 9, Taulbee 2 4-4 8, Reeves 4 0-0 10, Team 21 18-23 65.

Three-Point Goals:

Manchester (8)- Huron 1, Colvin 3, Scott 4

Felicity (5)- Kidd 1, Crozier 1, Jones 1, Reeves 2