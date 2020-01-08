Roger Joe McCoy, 72 years, formerly of Peebles, currently of Bradenton, Fla., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Tidewell Hospice Bradenton House in Bradenton, Florida.

Joe was born in the Jaybird community of Peebles, Ohio, on Feb. 26, 1947, the son of the late Vayne and Helen (Mason) McCoy. After serving in the U.S. Army, Joe worked as a salesman. He was a lifetime member of both the Disabled American Veterans and the AMVETS. A motorcycle enthusiast, Joe was an attendee of the Rolling Thunder Motorcycle Rally and the Ride for the Wall.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents. Joe is survived by his loving companion, Kathy Holly, of Bradenton, Fla. He also leaves behind a daughter, Stephanie Gastauer, of Kentucky; a son, Sammy Joe McCoy of Pennsylvania; as well as a brother, Jack (Roxanna “Sis”) McCoy and a sister, Kathy (Guy Aldrich) Butler, both of Peebles. Joe will be missed by his grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2019, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio with Phil Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Military graveside honors will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan, 11, 2019, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project by phone at (855) 448-3997 or you can visit their website at woundedwarriorproject.org

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.