Nellie E. Cook, age 98 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the Adams County Manor. Nellie was born in Scioto County on April 9, 1921 to the late Kenneth and Rebecca Cooper. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George Cook, daughter Sadie Mae Richmond, son in law Marcus Richmond, and daughter Bonnie Cook.

Nellie was a member of the Germany Hill Church.

Survivors include daughter JoAnn Kitchen and Donald of West Union, Ohio; son Jerry Cook and Margery of Manchester, Ohio; eight grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Ricky Richmond officiating. Burial will follow in the McKendree Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the Germany Hill Church.