James (Jim) McKenzie, 70 years, of Peebles, passed away Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020.

James was born in Peebles on April 10, 1949, the son of the late Sarah Catherine (Call) McKenzie and Roscoe Butch Miller. Besides his parents he was also preceded by his granddaughter, Arial Knoechelman.

James and his wife, Beverly (Johnson) McKenzie, were married on May 29, 1971. Besides his wife, James is survived by his daughter, Delsey (Jeff) Wilson of Peebles; three grandchildre;, brother, Richard McKenzie of Seaman; half-brothers, Charles Miller of Hillsboro and Jim Miller of New Vienna; and half-sister, Gloria Deaton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the Soaring Eagle Cemetery, 375 Horner Chapel Road, Peebles, Ohio.

Family and friends may pay their respects from noon- 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the Peebles Church of God.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

