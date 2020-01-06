Phyllis A. Blythe, 79, of Manchester, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1940 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Russell F and Goldie L (Wilson) Ralston.

She is survived by her son, Lawrence Blythe; her beloved grandson, Jason Blythe; three great grandchildren; her sister, Hazel Cooley and brother, Truby Wayne Ralston. In addition to her parents and a son, Johnny Blythe, she was preceded in death by her husband Hubert Blythe on Feb. 11, 2014. They were married for 56 years.f

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Wilson Home for Funerals. The visitation will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Rev. Dale Little will officiate and burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to The New Beginning Church, 405 East Second Street, Manchester, OH 45144.

