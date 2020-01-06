Daniel Mark Seithers, 64, of Augusta, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at his residence after a long illness.

Dan, the son of the late Charles Lawson Seithers and Evelyn James Seithers, was born in Wooster, Ohio on Jan. 30, 1955.

Survivors include his wife of nine years, Beverly Gilbert Seithers, who has taken him through this long and difficult illness; his step-son, Will Brashear; special step-daughter, Nikki Snipes; and special granddaughter, Jennifer Brashears.

He is also survived by his sister, Joy Seithers Jackson (Fred) Bedsole of Mobile, Alabama; a brother Steve (Martha) Seithers; nieces and nephews, Laura Seithers of St. Paul, Minnesota, Stephanie (Paul) Dieruf of Lexington, Ky., and Jason (Annie) Jackson of Amelia, Ohio; great nieces and nephews, Reed and Mindy Jackson of Amelia, Ohio and Caroline Robinson and Blake Dieruf of Lexington, Ky.; aunts, Lena James Schwartz of Flemingsburg, Ky., Loretta Seithers Grannis of Cynthiana, Ky., and Maude Louise Bond James of Olive Hill, Ky. Dan will also be missed by long-time friend and brother-in-law, Dennis Jackson of Winchester, Ohio; David “Dutch” Thomas of Lakeland, Fla. and many cousins and friends.

Dan grew up in Adams County, Ohio and was a 1973 graduate of West Union High School. In 1977 he received his BA in Elementary Education from Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Ky.

Upon graduation he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Ohio National Guard. He was promoted to 1st Lieutenant in 1981, then Captain in 1983, serving through 1987.

From 1977 to 1987 Dan taught sixth grade at Earle D. Jones Elementary School in Maysville, Ky. and was active with the elementary and junior high basketball programs. Attending night school at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, he earned his Master’s Degree and Rank 1 in Administration in 1985. Beginning with the 1987-88 school year, he was appointed Principal of Jones Elementary, a position he held until his retirement in 2006.

Dan requested to be cremated with no service or memorial. “I’m just gone.”

Brell & Son Funeral Home of Maysville is serving his family.