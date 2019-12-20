Mike Burton, age 74 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Mercy Clermont Hospital. Mike was born on Nov. 23, 1945, the son of the late Hermit Wesley and Vicie (Warnock) Burton in South Shore, Ky. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Burton.

Mike was retired from the United States Air Force and worked at the Hilltop Golf Course.

Survivors include his three sons, Michael Burton of Williamsburg, Virginia, Jason Burton of Williamsburg, Ohio, and Adam Burton of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one sister, JoAnn Messer of Riverside, California; two brothers, Roger Burton of Knobnoster, Missouri and Ernie Burton of Hillsboro, Ohio; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Michael Parks officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery, with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.