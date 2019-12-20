Martha Parsons, 84 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center, in West Union, Ohio, after an extended illness.

Martha was born in Haymond, Ky., on Aug. 13, 1935, to the late William and Rena (Madden) Collins. She married Joseph Parsons on Dec. 24, 1954.

In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Parsons, who passed on May 31, 1974; and by one daughter, Jamima Margaret Parsons. Martha was also preceded in death by eight brothers, Grover Collins, Luther Collins, Arthur Collins, Buddy Collins, John Henry Collins, Billy Ray Collins, Ernest Banks and Charlie Banks; and by two sisters, Marie Moore and Esther Lucas.

Martha leaves behind four daughters, Cathy (Bob) Penny and Jeannie (Gary) Richter, both of Peebles, Sandy (Jerry) Powell of Hillsboro, and Cindy (Artie) Gill of West Union; two sons, Joe (Sandie) Parsons of Martinsville, Ohio and Tom (Michelle) Parsons of Peebles. She also leaves behind a sister, Barbara Collins of Franklin; and a brother, Frankie Collins of Kentucky. Martha will be missed by her 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio, with Richard Williams officiating. Friends and family may pay their respects during visiting hours on Sunday, from 1- 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, at the Sturgill Cemetery, in Eolia, Ky. at 11 a.m.