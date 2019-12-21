Marion C. Lewis, age 56 years of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Marion was born on Aug. 20, 1963, the son of the late Oakley and Juanita (Robinson) Lewis in Adams County, Ohio. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers Steven, Bill, and Tinker.

Survivors include his companion, Teresa Carr of Blue Creek, Ohio; sisters, Rose Jones and Curt of West Union, Ohio, Mary Young of West Union, Ohio, Cindy Parker and Kevin Scott of Peebles, Ohio, and Kelli Lewis of Stout, Ohio; brothers, Jack Lewis and Genoa of Blue Creek, Ohio, Eugene Lewis and Mary of West Union, Ohio, John Lewis and Anna of New Vienna, Ohio, Denver Lewis and Nancy of Stout, Ohio, and Stanley Lewis of Stout, Ohio; two step daughters, Sarah and Jessica Duncan of McDermott, Ohio; several nieces and nephews, an aunt and a uncle.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Julie Horsley officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. the day of the service. Following services Marion’s wishes were to be cremated.