Michael Brewer, age 75 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center. Michael was born April 3, 1944 in West Union, Ohio, to the late Rubith and Louvena (Moore) Brewer.

Survivors include one brother, Rodney Brewer of West Union; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Richard Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon- 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Family and friends can sign Michael’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.