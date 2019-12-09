Bennett “Ben” A. Schmidt, age 83, of Mendon, Ohio passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 9:06 p.m. at Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford. He was born on April 14, 1936 in St. Joe, Ohio to the late Louis and Marie (Roessner) Schmidt.

Surviving are his children, Roger (Sherry) Schmidt of Columbus, Ohio, Lisa (Mark) Jones of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Kevin (Heather) Schmidt of Celina, Michael Schmidt and Lori (Brad Weyandt) Huffman of Mendon; four stepchildren, Diana (Robert) Fields of Portland, Indiana, Betty (Randy Petit) Lawrence of Celina, Steven (Gilda) Teeple of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Mark (Evelyn) Teeple of Angola, Indiana; his first wife, Patricia (Heitkamp) Schmidt of Canal Winchester, Ohio; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his second wife, Elizabeth “Betty” (Grogg) Schmidt; and three stepsons, Roger Teeple, Larry Teeple and Bruce Teeple.

Coming from a large family, Ben shared many years celebrating life with his 11 brothers and sister, Louis “Joe” Schmidt (d), Dan Schmidt, Julienne Rehmert, Raymond “Bill” Schmidt (d), Father Les Schmidt, Rose Darby (d), Evan Schmidt, Margaret (Margo) Rammel, Karen Steinbrunner, Mary Thomas, and Arlene Weaver.

Ben was a graduate of West Union High School in 1954. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Reynolds and Reynolds in Celina after 28 years as a press operator. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Celina, Ohio.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at Cisco Funeral Home in Celina on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 3- 7 p.m. Immediately following Military Rites will be conducted by members of the Celina American Legion Post #210 and VFW Post #5713.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, Dec. 14, 2019 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Recovery, Ohio with Fr. Ned Brown and Fr. Les Schmidt officiating.