Emma M. Coleman, age 87 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center. Emma was born Feb. 9, 1932 to the late Robert Lee and Flora Bell (Reed) Frazier in Clinch Port, Virginia.

Survivors include three nieces, Sandra Taylor of Lynx, Ohio, Shawn Vogler of Lynx, Ohio, and Betty Carter of Indiana; three nephews, Charles Qualls of Indiana, Harold Qualls of Indiana, and Kevin Qualls of Tennessee.

Services for Mrs. Coleman will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Mrs. Coleman’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.