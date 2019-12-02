Maxine Parsons, 79 years, of Moraine, Ohio, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Kingston of Miamisburg Hospital in Miamisburg, Ohio.

Maxine was born in Scioto County, Ohio, on March 27, 1940, to the late George and Blanche (Riley) Taylor.

In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Parsons; her son, John Huffman; a stepson, Neil Huffman; and a grandchild.

Maxine leaves behind three sons, Bob Huffman of Huber Heights, Jeff (Deb) Huffman of Dayton, and Tim (Teresa) Shoemaker of Moraine. She also leaves behind a sister, Marilyn Clark of Peebles; and a brother, Jimmy Taylor of Wilmington. Maxine will be missed by her 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles with Tom Little officiating. Burial followed in the Locust Grove Cemetery.