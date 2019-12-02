Mary Jean Evans, 89, of Columbus, Ohio, passed peacefully surrounded by her three loving children on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Jean, the daughter of Ralph and Mary (Campbell) Wickerham, was born Dec. 30, 1929 and graduated from Peebles High School in the class of 1947.

In 1950 she earned her education degree from Wilmington College. Jean retired from teaching in the Columbus Public Schools in 1988.

Jean is survived by her three children: Becky (Mike) Hoy, Ron (Sheri) Evans, and Cyndie (Sam) Trapasso; along with four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and a brother, John (Carol) Wickerham.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Oscar Escalona and Donald Evans, and her brother Donald Wickerham, and infant grandson Matthew Hoy.

A memorial service was held on Nov. 25 at the Gender Road Christian Church in Canal Winchester where Jean was a long time member.