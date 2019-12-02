Mary Rayburn, 84 years, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Mary was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Dec. 27, 1934, to the late Claude and Victoria (Whitton) Stamey.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer C. Rayburn, who passed on Jan. 2, 2017; by her daughter, Melody Manchester; and by a brother, Robert Stamey.

Mary leaves behind two daughters, Cathy (Bill) Trobaugh of North Carolina and Robin (Ty) Shiple, of Mt. Orab. She also leaves behind a sister, Shirley (Kenneth) Duebber of Dayton; and a very special nephew, David Duebber. Mary will be missed by her nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman with Tom Claibourne officiating. Burial followed in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.