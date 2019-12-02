David L. McCann, 66 years, of Peebles, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the University of Cincinnati Hospital in Cincinnati.

David was born in West Union, Ohio, on July 17, 1953, the son of the late George and Genevie (Shoemaker) McCann.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Kay McCann and Esther Ann McCann.

David is survived by four brothers, Daniel (Anita) McCann of Peebles, James (Lori) McCann of West Union, Charles (Lexie) McCann of Seaman, and Ben McCann of Peebles. He is also survived by five sisters, Sharon (Henry) White of Seaman, Mary (Tom) Dunlap of Peebles, Rebecca (Bob) Hawkins of Peebles, Rachel (Bryan) McDoniel of Piketon, and Elizabeth Butt of Peebles. David leaves behind a step mother, Mae McCann, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Zach Coffman and Doug Hymer. Burial will follow at the May Hill Cemetery in Peebles. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the funeral home.