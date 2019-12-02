Estelle Mae Gifford, age 77 years of Stout, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center. Estelle was born on Aug. 5, 1942, the daughter of the late Roy and Bernice (Kratzer) Evans in Jefferson Township. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Gifford.

Survivors include her son, Bobby Gifford and Becky of Stout, Ohio; daughter Crystal Gifford May and Mark of Maysville, Ky.; sister Mari Ann Baker of San Antonio, Texas; and two grandchildren, Kira Holbrook and husband Lance and Trent May.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Ralph Hayslip and Volley Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope.