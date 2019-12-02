Carmel Taylor, age 72 of Sandy Springs, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Carmel was born Jan. 3, 1947 in Sandy Springs, Ohio to Herbert and Merle Taylor.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Herbert and Merle Taylor and his son Thomas “Tommy” Taylor; and brothers; Raymond, David, Billy, and Leroy.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Taylor of Sandy Springs, Ohio; three daughters, Melissa Chamblin of West Union, Ohio, Hope Taylor of Minford, Ohio, and Amanda Shively of Hillsboro, Ohio; three sons, Brian Beard of Maryland, James “Jason” Taylor of Stout, Ohio, and Norman Lee Taylor of Stout, Ohio; two sisters, Judy Grooms of Manchester, Ohio and Joyce Cooper of West Union, Ohio; two brothers, Norman Taylor of Portsmouth, Ohio and Herbie Taylor of West Union, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews; and one special niece, Nikki Taylor of Stout, Ohio.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Wayne Harper officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandy Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.