Angela Dawn Lewis, age 46 years of Winchester, Ohio passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Angela was born on Oct. 3, 1973, the daughter of Cindy (DeMint) Lewis and the late Charles (Shotgun) Lewis in West Union, Ohio. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Shonna Varney, and sister Rhonda Lewis.

Suvivors include her mother, Cindy (DeMint) Lewis of Winchester, Ohio; son Devon Varney and Laramie of West Union, Ohio; brother Chad Lewis and Lisa of West Union, Ohio; two grandchildren, Autumn Paige, and Kiana Varney; nieces Olivia Lewis, Amber (Grooms) Walker, and Ashley Jones; three great nieces and two great nephews; and many cousins and friends.

Following cremation a Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Gospel Lighthouse in Blue Creek, Ohio. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.