Curtis Mills, 58 years, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his residence.

Curtis was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on Nov. 10, 1961, the son of the late Wiley and Lonie (Love) Mills.

Curtis is survived by his brother, Leroy Mills of Peebles and several nieces and nephews.

According to Curtis’ wishes, he is to be cremated.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.