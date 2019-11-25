On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio Food for All Mobile Pantry will be at the Adams County Fairgrounds, located at 836 Boyd Avenue in West Union.

The Food for All Mobile Pantry is open to all community residents who qualify under the TEFAP eligibility guidelines. The guidelines require the household income to be less than 200% the federal poverty line. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Please bring a photo ID and a recent dated piece of mail with your current address. A basket, bags or boxes are helpful to transport your food.

Any questions, please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All Coordinator at (513) 672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, Prairie View Apartments, local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.