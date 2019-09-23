Lucy Caroline (Shiveley) Butte, 91, formerly of Manchester, Ohio, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at the Wellbridge of Pinckney. She was born in Stout, Ohio on Sept. 15, 1928 to the late Henry and Maude (Redmond) Shiveley.

Lucy was a former hairstylist and a homemaker. She attended the Baptist Church.

In addition her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Butte, whom she married in Detroit on March 8, 1948, and who died on March 16, 1995.

Lucy is survived by her children: Kathy (Robert) Butte Rattai of Pinckney, Michigan, Chuck Butte of Hazel Park, Michigan, and Donna (Michael) Holowatyj of Hazel Park, Michigan; five grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and her sister in law: Janet Shiveley of Stout, Ohio. Lucy was anticipating the birth of her first great great granddaughter.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester. Pastor Greg Cooper will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the funeral home.