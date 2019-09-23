Vivian Ann Stewart, 86 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Home, Seaman, Ohio.

Vivian was born in Lockland, Ohio, on March 20, 1933, to Edward and Mildred (Kretchmar) Stewart. She was employed by General Electric.

In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Stewart, who passed away earlier this year. Vivian is survived by her dear friend David Mills of Peebles.

Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Brookside Cemetery, in West Chester, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

