Alice Mae Smith, age 87 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center. Alice Mae was born on May 26, 1932, the daughter of the late Carey Ellsworth and Alice Della (McKinley) Smith in West Union, Ohio. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clifton Smith.

Alice Mae attended the West Union Christian Union Church, worked at and was on the Board of Directors of The National Bank of Adams County and was a very talented local artist of Adams County.

Survivors include her brother, Robert L. Smith and wife Brenda of West Union, Ohio; and her sister Shirley Sonnenfeld of Auburn, Washington.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to The Hospice of Hope.

Family and friends can sign Alice Mae’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhome.com.