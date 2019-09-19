Grace (Boldman) Parks-Ewing, 70, of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born March 13, 1949 to the late Doad and Hazel (Taylor) Boldman. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband David, whom she married April 17, 1967.

Grace is survived by her husband and companion of 30 years, David Ewing of Blue Creek; children, David Parks of Marion, Ohio and Detra (Gary) Watson of Bellefontaine, Ohio; stepson, Michael Ewing of Mt. Gilead, Ohio; sisters, Axie Boldman and Darlene (Bill) Myers of Blue Creek; brothers, Robert (Patty) Boldman and Doug Boldman of Blue Creek; grandchildren, Taylor (Scott) Schaefer, Craig Parks and Kage Watson, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Grace retired after 20 years of employment from Sunray Stove Company in Delaware, Ohio. She attended church regularly as long as her health permitted. Grace loved her family, who meant the world to her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association of Ohio, Southwest Region, 4050 Executive Park Drive, Suite 402, Cincinnati, Ohio 45241.

At Grace’s request, there will be a Graveside Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Moores Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek. Pastor Vince Wright will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio is serving the family.