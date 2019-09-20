Shirley A (Carpenter) Nicodemus, 82, of Manchester, Ohio died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at her home. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohi on July 20, 1937 to the late Ralph and Irene (Collins) Carpenter.

She was a former Office Clerk and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tim Nicodemus.

Shirley is survived by her husband: Walter “Weiner” Emerson Nicodemus of Manchester, Ohio; her two daughters, Sally Nicodemus of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, and Jenny Nicodemus Kellar of Palm Beach, Fla.; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

A Funeral service will be held for Shirley at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 23 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester.

Rev Dale Little will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday at 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

