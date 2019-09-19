Doris Centers, age 64 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Doris was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 4, 1955, the daughter of Clora (McIntosh) and the late Ralph Miles. Besides her father, Doris was preceded in death by a daughter, Christa Gail Miles.

Survivors include her husband Elzie Centers of West Union, Ohio; mother Clora Christine Miles of Vinton, Va.; three sons, William Miles of Springboro, Ohio, James Miles of California, Morton Centers of Manchester, Ohio; four sisters, April Miles, Norma Miles, Kathy Miles, and Brenda White; two brothers, Rodney Miles and Donald Miles; 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Doris’ online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.