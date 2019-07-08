Thomas L. Little, 70, of West Union, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville, Ky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Verneda Little Embry and Leonard

Little; sisters, Margret Little, Bettie Cain, Sally Selonki, Eva Little, and grandson, Tyler Smith.

Tom is survived by his wife, Lorene (Singleton) Little of West Union; daughter, Brenda (Bryan) Smith of Hamilton; son, Leonard (Tina) Smith of Hamilton, Ohio; grandchildren: Brittany Smith, Jerimy (Kristen) Smith, Jared Little, Jacey Little, and Jansen Little; great grandchildren: Ayden Bowling, Karlee Smith, Jerimy Smith, Jr., and Sarah Smith; sisters: Linda (Wes) Gay of Arkansas, Rita Ramey of Kentucky; brothers, Paul (Jean) Little of West Union and Jay (Beth) Little of Kentucky; half brothers, Roy Embry of Middletown, Ohio and Woody Embry of Kentucky.

Tom attended the New Heart Community Church. He retired from AK Steel after more than 30 years of employment. He also worked several years for ABX Air.

Arrangements are pending. The Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.