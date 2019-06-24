Ellen Sue (Young) Tolle, age 79 years of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital. Mrs. Tolle was born on June7, 1940, the daughter of the late Oscar and Oma (Bayless) Young in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jimmie Tolle.

She is survived by her children: Tom Young of Seaman, Ohio, Candia Young of Seaman, Ohio, Mike Tolle and Misty of Seaman, Ohio, John Tolle of Peebles, Ohio, and Brenda Lewis and Randy of West Union, Ohio; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Gospel Lighthouse Chapel in Blue Creek, Ohio, with Dave Acree and Chad Burn officiating. Following the service there will be a meal and a time of fellowship in the church fellowship hall.