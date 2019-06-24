Dorothy M Cox, 89 years of Peebles, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at her residence.

Dorothy was born on March 14, 1930, in Peebles, Ohio, the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Anna (Snider) Blythe. Dorothy was a member of the Dunkinsville United Methodist Church. She worked as a clerk for Oliver Township for over 10 years.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Cox, who passed away in 2009; a son, Johnny Cox; a brother, Donald Blythe; a sister, Doris Markins; and a great, great grandchild. Dorothy is survived by a son, Danny (Barb) Ogden of Peebles; and four daughters, Susan Hammonds of Peebles; Rosellen (Richard) Roberts of Seaman; Debbie (Terry) Rigdon of Seaman; and Cathy (Kelly) Ryan of Peebles. Dorothy also leaves behind a brother, Russell (Sarah Kay) Blythe of Seaman; and a sister, Carol Bishop of Toledo; as well as 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery. The ceremony will be officiated by Steve Darby, Richard Lloyd, and Rob Blythe.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 5- 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel.