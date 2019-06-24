Evelyn B. Grooms, age 94 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Mrs. Grooms was born Dec. 15, 1924, the daughter of the late Nobel A. and Melba (Young) Mathews in Adams County Ohio. Besides her parents, she was preceded by her husband Arthur “Pat” Grooms, and two sons, Charles E. (Monk) Grooms and Michael Grooms.

She is survived by four daughters, Melba Jackman of Springboro, Ohio, Patsy Snider of West Union, Ohio, Sheryl Lynn Long of Clinton, Tenn., and Gail Ann Grooms of Wilmington, NC; two sons ,Noble A. Grooms of Stout, Ohio and Butch Grooms of West Union, Ohio; one sister, Mary Chaney of West Union, Ohio; one brother, John Mathews of Cincinnati, Ohio; several grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

